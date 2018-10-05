Not all doctors are known for their bedside manner, but this Canadian surgeon will be forever. Because Dr. P. Daniel McNeely of Halifax, Nova Scotia, didn't just treat his patient, Jackson McKie; he also performed a (lifesaving?! who's to say?) surgery on Jackson's teddy, also known as Little Baby.

But why did McNeely operate on a stuffed animal? Well, because 8-year-old Jackson asked him to, of course.

“Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep... how could I say no,” McNeely wrote on Twitter alongside two images that showed him "operating" on the small brown bear.

Jackson has been in McNeely's care since birth, as the young boy suffers from a condition known as hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in and around the brain. And while Jackson has undergone numerous operations, according to CBC, this was the first time he requested his bear also undergo surgery — as the bear had a busted seam. And so, after caring for Jackson, McNeely turned his attention to Little Baby, giving the bear a check up and — eventually — diagnosing him with an acute but treatable "tear of the underarm."

“There’s always a few stitches that are left over from the case itself and they normally get disposed of,” McNeely told CBC. But instead of discarding the unused stitches, he used them to sew Jackson's teddy bear right back up.

But wait: It gets better. According to Jackson’s father, the young boy was “over the moon" when he was reunited with his bear. “He was so proud. He had Little Baby laying up in the hospital bed with him and everything,” Jackson’s father told CBC. “It made us feel better about being there.”

Um, this story makes us feel better too. Maybe all of humanity isn't going to shit after all. Maybe?