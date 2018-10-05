It has been two years since Michael Bublé's son Noah was diagnosed with cancer. And while Noah is cancer-free — and has been for over a year — Bublé recently revealed what a difficult and emotional journey it's been.

More: Michael Bublé & His Wife Survived "Hell" of Son's Cancer & "Fell in Love Again"

In fact, in an interview on Australia's Today, the he found himself fighting back tears.

"It sucked, and it still sucks because what we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent and maybe as a human being," Bublé told Today. "I much rather would've it been me. I wished, many times I wished it had been." Bublé also admitted that some days, he and wife, Luisana Lopilato, had a hard time waking up.

"There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive and to breathe and... more times than people could understand, some days, when we wished we didn't wake up," Bublé said. But when the family found themselves struggling, the love and kindness of strangers pulled them through. "We felt the love of those people. We knew they were praying for us. We knew there was goodness out there... [and they] gave us faith in humanity," Bublé told Today.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. At the time, the singer shared the news with his fans via Facebook while simultaneously announcing that he and his wife, an actor, would be taking some time off work.

Loading...

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah,” Bublé wrote. “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

More: Michael Bublé's Wife Announces the Birth of Their Daughter With Sweet Photo

The good news is Noah has indeed won this battle, and he still has his family fighting in his corner.