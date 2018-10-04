Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mostly rocking fatherhood. The actor has three daughters, the youngest of which is Tiana, 5 months. Tiana's reaction to her dad's singing voice, as described by Johnson in an Instagram post, is pretty much priceless — and seems to suggest she thinks he should stick to acting and skip any rock star dreams.

The Rock's caption is hilarious:

"Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you.

"Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse.

"Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now.

"Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo ... BIG.

"Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation."

Johnson also posted a video so sweet all our teeth instantly fell out. You're killing us, Dwayne.

Johnson is one of the most hands-on, involved celeb dads we've seen. He shares two young daughters (Tiana and Jasmine) with girlfriend Lauren Hashian and an older daughter, Simone, with his ex, Dany Garcia. Last week, he posted a cute photo of Jasmine giving him the ultimate manicure.

As usual, his dad caption is on point.

"Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.

"Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.

"Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to [work].

"Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted [as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes]

"Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right — daddy needs his nails painted."

We love any daddy who drops everything on his way to work to get a manicure from his daughter. Hopefully, this means he's the type of dad who won't bring up his other daughter's pooping-while-he-sang incident when she's a teenager. Hopefully.