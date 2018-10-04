Jamie Dornan was fifty shades of crimson while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her show this week.

Dornan — of Fifty Shades of Grey notoriety — confessed to DeGeneres he was once inebriated at his daughter's birthday party... while dressed as Tigger. Hey, what little girl hasn't dreamed of having a drunken Pooh character stumbling around her birthday celebration? No?

The usually super-private Fifty Shades actor was clearly charmed by DeGeneres (nice work, Ellen!) as he shyly shared tidbits from his private life with wife Amelia Warner and their daughters — Elva, 2, and Dulcie, almost 5.

“Two years in a row, we’ve done Winnie the Pooh-themed [parties],” said a blushing Dornan as a selfie of Dornan in a complete Tigger ensemble in front of a party tent showed on the screen behind DeGeneres.

“I’m drunk in that picture. That’s not early on. That’s after the kids [had left]. There’s always lots of other Tiggers there — invariably, a lot of the other little kids are Tiggers — but I’m the biggest Tigger," he added.

Dornan said he's actually "quite sad" that the Tigger theme seems to have run its course for daughter Dulcie, who is planning a very different style for her fifth birthday celebration. “This year, we’re doing disco," Dornan said.

DeGeneres seemed surprised by the Tigger-to-Gloria Gaynor changeup. “Does she like disco — a 5-year-old?” DeGeneres asked, bemused.

“I don’t know where she got it, but somehow in our house, [she found] one of those disco [balls],” Dornan explained. “She’s very taken by it. So now she’s into disco.”

Naturally, DeGeneres made sure to poke a little fun at Dornan’s sizzling reputation as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise. She quipped, “When you go to playdates, do you find that the moms show up a lot?”

“I think the moms show up a lot at those things anyway,” a very uncomfortable (and clearly modest) Dornan replied, ducking his head and squirming in his chair.

“Yeah, but more so if you’re there,” DeGeneres pointed out, much to the delight of the audience.

Oh Jamie, you squirmy, sexy dad, you. Dornan also chatted about fatherhood on the show Live with Kelly back in 2016.

“We’ve got two little girls now, so it’s pretty insane,” he laughed. “One of my best friends said that one is a pet, two is a zoo.” Add a drunk Tigger dad, and you've got a safari. Kudos to DeGeneres for unearthing this delicious tidbit about "Christian Grey's" real life.