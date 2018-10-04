Ryan Gosling may be a well-known actor, but his kids don't know that. In fact, Gosling recently revealed that his daughters (Esmeralda, 4, and Amada Lee, 2) believe he is an astronaut — and their reasoning totally makes sense.

You see, Gosling was working on his upcoming film, First Man — a flick about the life of Neil Armstrong and the events that led to him becoming the first man to walk on the moon — when his daughters came to visit him on set.

“They came to set,” Gosling told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the day they came, “I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch."

"I think they think I’m an astronaut now," Gosling said.

But the matter didn't end when Gosling came home or took off his costume. “My oldest said the other day," Gosling told Kimmel, "she pointed to the moon [and] she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?'”

Of course, Kimmel immediately wanted to know how Gosling responded. "The answer is absolutely yes. Of course, right?" To which Gosling said, "I don't know." But Kimmel reminded Gosling yes was the only answer. “Always lie to your children,” Kimmel said. “That’s always the way to go.”

And it seems the lie persists.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling's wife, Eva Mendes, spoke about the adorable mishap. “They loved it," Mendes said, "and they now think Poppy’s an astronaut. We haven’t corrected them yet.”

And who would? I mean, it is the sweetest mistake.

Gosling's new film, First Man — directed by Damien Chazelle, who also directed Gosling in La La Land — will open nationwide on Oct. 12.