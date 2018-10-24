We're nearing the end of 2018 (can you believe it?), and baby names just keep getting wilder. No, really, like, wild-animals wild. Zooey Deschanel named her kids Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf. Busy Philipps' menagerie? Birdie and Cricket.

And that's not all. We've also got celebs naming their kids Cosimo (Beck), Audio Science Clayton (Shannyn Sossamon), Maple (Jason Bateman, what were you thinking, dude?) and Emily Zolten (Penn Jillette). Not a Jennifer or a Michael in sight these days, which actually, we're really, really OK with.

So, yeah, time for you to get on the ball — and up your name game. At the very least, it's time to figure out who you might be if your parents had named you in this century, you ancient millennial slug, you.

Seriously, have you ever wondered what the totally extra 2018 version of your own blah '80s sitcom name might be? We've got a tip-top list of very au courant modern names — some of which you might want to consider for your own bebe. Think of it as a nice nod to yourself (hey, you're the one shoving that baby out your hoo-ha — that should earn you a place in his or her moniker) but with an oh-so-modern twist.

2018 girl names

Jessica → Jessana. Because you can. You can write anything on that line on the birth certificate. Why shouldn't the No. 18,464-ranked name for girls in 2012 become the No. 1 name for girls in 2018? Only you can prevent more Jessicas from being on this planet.

Ashley → Aisling. Pronounced "ASH-ling." If that's too much like "earthling" or "dumpling" for you, no probs. Drop that G like it's hot, and you've got ASH-lin. Oh, you and your little potato are so Irish, we can't even stand it.

Amanda → Amantha. Amantha is the witty, sexy, feminist niece of Southern belle Amanda. Amantha opts for bourbon on the rocks over a mint julep any day. Well, when she's of drinking age, that is. In the meantime, Amantha will school her teddy bears on gender issues and the nomination process for the Supreme Court. She will read Flannery O'Connor to her Barbies. This kid is such a cool cat babysitters will fight to give you Friday night off.

Brittany/Britney → Ardennes. Leave Britney alone already — Spears and the French region. Let's opt for another, often overlooked French province, shall we? Introducing Ardennes (the S is silent) — all the French prestige and mystery, none of the toxic, musky Kevin Federline residue (no offense, Brit-Brit. We love you, and that yellow snake was hot).

Sarah → Seraphia (also Serapia or Seraphim). Good story here. Seraphia's parents died in, like, 1 A.D. And all the guys were like, "I'll marry you, orphan Seraphia." But she was all, "No thanks. I'm consecrating myself to God and giving everything to the poor and selling myself into voluntary slavery to a Roman noblewoman." Then, being dudes of 1 A.D., they immediately tried to rape her, but girlfriend Seraphia beat them all to a pulp and became a saint. Seraphia was hardcore. Perfect for parents who know that hell is other people and who plan to enroll their daughter in self-defense classes by age 2.

Jennifer → Guinevere. Gwenovere. Genowefa. Oh, just go for it, already. Free the Jennifers from name slavery. You know you want to. And Queen Guinevere's tragic love affair with her husband's BFF, Lancelot, is so Real Housewives of Medieval Wales. In other words, it doesn't get more retro-modern. And your Guin will hopefully break the Gwyn spell and reassure women their lady parts don't need steaming or jade eggs.

Stephanie → Sairla. Gaelic. No, we don't know how to pronounce it either, but it's got to be better than Stephanie, right? SHAR-la? SHIRE-la? Go to an Irish pub, pound a few Guinnesses before you get pregnant, and ask the bartender how the hell to say Sairla.

Elizabeth → Lisbet. This is rumored to be the queen's childhood nickname, and we think it's high time for its revival. Too soft for you? Oh, fine. Add an H and you've got your own little Lisbeth Salander.

Lauren → Lele (LAY-lay). Oh, man. It's got flavor, and it's got a cool Vine personality attached, you freaking hipster. Want to raise a girl nobody's gonna mess with? You get yourself a Lele.

Nicole → Nikola. For that Russian spy appeal. Or British Harrods clerk appeal. Either way, your Nikola will be just fine wherever she goes, and trust us, she'll go far. Jennifer Garner will play her in the movie someday.

Megan → Morgana. Wise woman or a witch? You decide after she's Krazy-Glued Lego pieces to the toilet seat. It's another mystical name snapped up from Arthurian legend, of course, because people really knew how to name babies then. We also groove on the variant "Morrigan," if she wants to cloak her powers.

Heather → Calluna. "To beautify, sweep clean" in Greek. It's actually the scientific term used for common Scotch heather (Calluna vulgaris), and OMG, we just figured out that the plant heather looks kind of broomlike. Minds blown. Perfect for families who secretly want to live off the grid and become herbalists and yak herders.

Amber → Amefleur. This name appears in The New York Times best-seller (heh) "A Generall Historie of the Netherlands" by Jean Francois Le Petit: "His bowells were carried … and his body was interred with a Couent of Chartreux Monks called Amefleur." You had us at a Couent of Chartreux Monks, Jean Francois Le Petit.

Melissa → Salome. This woman wanted the head of John the Baptist on a platter (and got it with her slinky moves). Hell, now it's 2018. She's not picky. This baby girl will grow up to take any old white dude's head on a platter, and you'll never be so proud. RGB would love her.

Danielle → Danne. Rhymes with Jan. Why not a girl named Danne? Everyone will wonder. Dawn? Danny? Nope. Just Danne. Let them keep wondering. She's that kind of woman.

Emily → Millicenta. She can always rhyme it with "polenta" or "placenta." That's fun times right there for her and her kindergarten teacher.

Rachel → Roshan. Sanskrit for "shining light," previously a boy's name. We love the sound of it for a dreamy, sleepy little girl baby. And we're also pretty sure every name is supposed to mean "shining light" or "most beautiful," but somehow, we really believe it with Roshan.

Christina → Cristofora. Excellent for parents who don't want to advertise their Christianity or fondness for Christopher Columbus (who was actually Cristofor) on a billboard but kinda dig old weird Latin feels.

Michelle → Mihaila. Mee-HIGH-la. Serbo-Croatian derivative of Michael. Also, a street in Belgrade that you can make up a fabulous meet-cute story about. Or a he-knocked-me-up-there-cute story about.

Kayla → Laika. Sure, Laika (LYE-kuh) was a doomed one-way Russian space dog, but no more doomed than the hundreds of thousands of Kaylas, Makaylas, and Makennas wandering listlessly out there searching for a unique identity.

Rebecca → Raizel. Seeking that vaguely Old Testament vibe? Tired of all the Beccas in Bachelor Nation? Look no further than Raizel (rye-ZELL), which means, "rose" in Hebrew.

Katherine → Ketta. Seriously, how great is this name? It is linked to the Greek goddess Hecate (the one usually holding two torches or a key). Hecate is associated with "crossroads, entrance-ways, fire, light, the moon, magic, witchcraft, knowledge of herbs and poisonous plants, necromancy and sorcery." Badass!

Courtney → Caoimhe, pronounced inexplicably as KEE-va, "gentle, beautiful, precious." Comes from the same root as Kevin if there's an Irish Uncle Kev in the fam you want to honor.

Amy → Amala. Arabic, we've read, meaning "bird" or "beloved." Sweet but with plenty enough gravitas to earn her Ph.D. in neuroscience.

