It may only be October, but is it ever too early to start thinking about the holiday season? John Legend doesn't think so. The singer-songwriter recently posted a video on Instagram announcing his first-ever Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas — plus an upcoming tour.

In the video, Legend sports a Santa hat (yep, in the hot Los Angeles sun), because obviously.

“What’s up, everybody. It’s John Legend here. It’s sunny Los Angeles in September but I can’t stop thinking about Christmas,” he said. “I just made a new Christmas album. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

And while news of the album is super-exciting, many fans cannot get over the rest of the video, which includes clips of Legend in the recording studio as well as some beautiful candid shots of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two children, Luna and Miles.

Because, let's be real; these kids are the real stars of this family — and they totally stole the show. I mean, can we talk about Luna's perfect plaid dress?!

That said, family aside, the collection will include several Christmas classics, like “Silver Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” as well as six brand-new songs according to The Hollywood Reporter. And while the album is not available, at least not yet, tickets for the accompanying tour — which will stop in Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York to name a few — are available for presale.

A Legendary Christmas will be released on Nov. 15, and you'd better believe we're booking our tour tickets — just on the off chance that we'll catch a sighting of Luna and Miles in Santa hats of their own.