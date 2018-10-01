Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an amazing actor, producer and wrestler. Johnson has shown us time and time again how awesome he is, both on- and off-screen. And this week, The Rock reminded us that he's also probably the best dad ever — in fact, he was late to work for the cutest reason of all time: He was getting an emergency manicure from his daughter.

Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram showing him mid-manicure. (Pink, in case you were wondering.) And while the image itself is cute, the caption is even sweeter because in it, Johnson captured the conversation he and Jasmine had just had.

“Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.

"Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.

"Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to work.

"Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted — as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.

"Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right — daddy needs his nails painted.”

Of course, this isn't the first time Johnson has shared a super-sweet family story on social media. On Instagram, in June, Johnson shared a photo of himself feeding his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, as she breastfed — praising her for "holding it down and running things."

In July, Johnson shared a hilarious quip his daughter unwittingly made about his "brown boobies."

"Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. ???? Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms#MrBrownBoobs"

And just last month, Johnson posted a sweet tribute to Jasmine: "She can be anything she wants. She can sit at any table. She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way."

We do love Johnson's acting (and, you know, his pink nail polish), but we love his dad game even more.