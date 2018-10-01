Kim Kardashian West Realizes She Has 4 Children, Not 3: Kanye Feels 'Neglected'

It ain't ~Yeezy~ being Kanye West — or his wife.

We have to hand it to Kim Kardashian West: This woman stands by her man, even when we (and Lana Del Rey) can't stand him. She is one amazingly patient human being when it comes to her husband — the rapper, designer and notorious egomaniac who now goes by "Ye."

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” Kardashian West said on the Sunday episode of her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian West has three children with West: North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 8 months. She's prepared to add the Grammy-winning Kanye to her extra-attention-and-TLC list too. (We kinda think the Grammy and the comment thread on his pro-MAGA Instagram post are plenty of attention for a grown man, but hey, what do we know?)

“I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra-special,” Kardashian West explained. “And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super-loved and that no one is going to take their place.”

Kardashian West's sister Khloé Kardashian was the one to remind Kardashian West that men are babies. Hey, no, we didn't say that. Don't shoot the messenger. Khloé Kardashian's words (from the same episode) were, “Sometimes men still want to be treated as, like, the first baby. I know Kim is so overwhelmed, and I think sometimes, it’s easy to get distracted. But your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids, you’re tired at the end of the day, and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to.”

Um, does she? Not sure we would take that marriage advice right now, as 1) the poor woman has got her own relationship issues and 2) West sounds like a bit of a control freak to us. West has apparently been throwing some behind-the-scenes tantrums about his wife's Instagram account. That's where she draws the line.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you,’” she said to sister Kourtney Kardashian. “He’s like, ‘I care. Trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post. That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”

Yes, Kim, you are allowed to have an opinion. And you're allowed to let your husband take care of his own emotional needs, girl. He's a big boy with a big mouth, he'll be just fine. And he'll always have his own Instagram.

