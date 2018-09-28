Remember the big birds-and-the-bees talk you had with your kids? Great. Are you cringing? Yup. That's one that rarely goes as you've carefully scripted it in your head — and Hollywood power couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard feel your pain too.

More: Kristen Bell Has a Genius Hack for Getting Your Kids to Talk After School

The couple has always tried to be as straight-up as possible with daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, and the big sex talk was no different.

“We said, ‘Well, mom has a vagina, and dad has a penis and there’s sperm, and an ovum and then they connect and it makes a baby,” Bell told Us Weekly on Thursday at the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in New York City. “Truly, by the second sentence, they had walked outside.” Ouch. So much for the big reveal.

More: Kristen Bell Recalls Her First Meeting With Husband Dax Shepard

Bell and Shepard made a promise to each other when Lincoln was born. “We decided when we had kids to be very, very honest with them and never to sort of spin a fairytale, even if it’s about hard subjects,” Bell said.

In another interview with PopSugar, Bell spoke about her commitment to no-BS parenting with her girls. "Everything I ask my children to do in life, I explain to them why," Bell said.