Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen may be known for her looks, but she recently admitted she hasn't always been happy about her appearance.

More: Chrissy Teigen Feels "Super Insecure" About Her Post-Baby Body

In fact, in an interview with People, Bündchen said her self-esteem plummeted after breastfeeding her two children because her breasts ended up much smaller — and more uneven — than before she began nursing.

“I was always praised for my body," Bündchen told People, and after giving birth to two children, "I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver. I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

So Bündchen did something many moms (and women) have contemplated doing: She had breast augmentation surgery in 2015. However, the model says that immediately after waking, she regretted her decision.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize,” Bündchen told People. “For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable.”

Eventually, Bündchen came to terms with her appearance, but it took time — and she didn't do it alone. Bündchen credits husband Tom Brady for giving her back her confidence.

“He just said, ‘I love you no matter what’ and that I looked beautiful,” Bündchen told People. “This was definitely another lesson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But I wish I would have learned that a different way.”

More: Kate Hudson Shamed for Daring to Wear a Bikini While Pregnant

For more about Bündchen's childhood, career, personal life and health struggles, check out her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, on sale now.