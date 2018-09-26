Chrissy Teigen may be a model, author, television host and social media personality, but that doesn't mean she is too busy for her family. In fact, the devoted mom recently revealed she wants even more kids.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it,” Teigen told People of her and her husband's parenting journey. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

That said, extending their family will take some work. Teigen, who has been vocal about her fertility struggles, will likely need to undergo additional rounds of IVF, as she did with both Luna and Miles. However, People reported that Teigen still has numerous embryos "on ice," meaning that she can try to conceive again if and when she and John are ready.

Teigen also hasn't ruled out the possibility of conceiving naturally. “It’d be awesome,” Teigen told People. “I can’t even fathom it because it’s never happened to me." But she also admitted that she'd be happy either way. "I’m totally fine with it not happening because I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it — the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise — but I love chaos too.”

As for her ability to parent more kids, friends and family seem to believe this was the role Teigen was made for. “I always knew she was going to be an amazing mom,” Teigen's friend, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Ouai Haircare Jen Atkin told People. “I hope she has nine or 10 kids because she’s just so good at it.”

And while we're not sure Teigen actually wants nine children (or 10!), we do hope she and Legend are able to create the family of their dreams. Because aren't they already parenting goals?