Apparently, Channing Tatum & Daughter Everly Have a Dance-Off Every Day

Apparently, Channing Tatum and his daughter — Everly, 5 — have daily dance-offs. Suddenly, the apocalypse doesn't seem so near.

"We have dance-offs almost every day at some point," Tatum told E! News at the premiere for his new animated movie, Smallfoot. He also told the interviewer that Everly's absolute fave time for these contests is during the opening songs of the TV shows she likes. "It's dance party time... We get down," he said.

Tatum — who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — is known for his sweet moves (uh, what do you mean you haven't seen Magic Mike?). And Dewan is an accomplished dancer as well, having appeared in sets with Pink, Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera. Of course Everly has the dance gene.

"She's always had dance moves," Tatum continued. "She does her own dance moves. I don't know where she gets them, but she's been doing them since the day she came out."

Did Everly like her dad's new movie, Smallfoot? Well...not exactly. "She gets it by about 70 percent. She knows it's not me, but [my character gets] tranquilizer darted, and she did not like that," he told E! News at the premiere.

Tatum and ex-wife Dewan met on the set of dance flick Step Up. After eight years together, the couple announced on Instagram in April that they had "lovingly chosen to separate." In the post about their split, they described themselves as "still a family" and "loving dedicated parents to Everly." Yes, that is the sound of our muffled weeping. The co-parenting dance duo was spotted together at Everly's school year graduation in June.

"There is a lot of love between them and they want to do things peacefully," a source told E! News. "They are focused on Everly and being great parents to her."

Dewan, the host of World of Dance, spoke to Women's Health in July about life apart from Tatum. "It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I've been on a wave of growth," she mused.

"It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that," she added.

Both Dewan and Tatum have described Everly as a "little mirror" for themselves — and clearly, the daily dance-offs are a big part of that. Still, we mourn the days of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan lap dances on Lip Sync Battle. (Rated R. Sorry, Everly.)