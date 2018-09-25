It sounds like Kate Hudson is over pregnancy. So over it. And who can blame her? She seems to have been pregnant for centuries. But while some women go on walks to induce labor or eat pineapple — like, an entire pineapple — Hudson has had another idea: whiskey.

In fact, the star joked on her Instagram Story that a nip of the good stuff would do the trick: "I figure a little shot of whiskey can put me into labor... I mean, how do Southern girls get labor going?”

Hudson thought of the idea while reading friend Reese Witherspoon's new cookbook, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits. But that wasn't all; she also asked Witherspoon to hook her up.

"I can’t walk, I can’t speak," Hudson joked on Instagram. "Listen. Reese is my neighbor. Just bring the whiskey. I don’t need the teacup,” referencing the cookbook's cover image.

And whiskey — specifically bourbon — seems to be on Hudson's mind in more ways than one. As she made her way through Witherspoon's book, she said in an Insta Stories video, “I’m looking through it, and what I really want to try is this,” pointing to a delicious-looking cocktail. “See? That guy. The mint julep... but I can’t.”

The good news is whiskey and juleps are surely in Hudson's future. I mean, her baby has to come out... eventually. And when it does, Hudson can indulge in all those drinks and more. And sushi. Because doesn't every pregnant person crave sushi?

Hang in there, Kate, because good things come to those who wait.