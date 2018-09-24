Serena Williams has had a difficult month. On Saturday, the tennis star received three code violations in her final U.S. Open match against Naomi Osaka, which cost her $17,000 in fines, a point and, ultimately, the title and game. (Osaka beat Williams in two straight sets to win her first Grand Slam.) And while Williams has spoken out about the incident, one thing she has been rather mum about is how she handled the loss emotionally.

In fact, Williams has not talked about that evening at all, at least until now.

But in a recent interview on the podcast No Filter with Mia Freedman, Williams opened up about the minutes and hours that followed, and she revealed it was her daughter who helped her most after the now-infamous match.

"I got in the car, and Olympia was in the car... and she started giving me kisses," Williams explained to Freedman. "She never gives me kisses. She doesn’t even know to give kisses, and she just grabbed me, and I was like this little baby is so smart."

Williams also told Freedman that, while the loss was undoubtedly hard, Olympia definitely helped make it better, as she does with every day of Williams' life: "It’s just hard to be too down when you have a little one... like, I have to take care of this person, and I have to do this type of stuff. It puts everything in perspective."

That said, Williams admits she is still shaken, telling Freedman she is doing “OK, [but] not great... I’m doing the best that I can to try and move forward."

The good news is that Williams told Freedman she has a solid plan. "Spending time with Olympia... you realize [you want to focus on] the most important things that really matter.”