Princess Charlotte & Prince George Stole a Wedding Spotlight, Because Obviously

How many weddings can one (royal) family go to in a year? We've lost count of the nuptials attended by Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2018 — now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — and their elder children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3. The latest: the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of Kate's besties, in which Prince George served as page boy and Princess Charlotte as bridesmaid. (They start 'em young over there.)

More: Princess Charlotte Is a Boss — and a Perfect Host Too

People snagged exclusive photos of George and Charlotte having a blast at Carter's wedding to Robert Snuggs in Norfolk, England, on Saturday morning. Carter is one of Princess Charlotte's godmothers. The Royal Fashion channel also compiled wedding shots in a YouTube video. Prepare to ooh and ah.

Loading...



By all accounts, it was a very happy affair — even for the littles at the adult event. “George is a real star, quite the little chap. He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack," one source reported to the magazine. And mama Kate seemed to be delighted, beaming as she watched her son and daughter playing with the other children present.

More: Heath Ledger's Parents to Meet Michelle Williams' New Husband

George and Charlotte wore traditional wedding attendant ensembles in blue and white (Kate reportedly loves children’s wear designer Amaia, which they wore). The two were picture-perfect when it was time for photo call with the bride and groom.

Of course, it's not all royal shindigs and fancy high teas for the royal family. Kate and William try as much as possible (not easy when William is second in line for the throne of England) to raise their kids in a down-to-earth way.

Harper's Bazaar reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even take their kids to school themselves — how perfectly low-key is that?