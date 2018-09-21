While Caitlyn Jenner may have a strained relationship with some of her daughters — she's reportedly on the outs with both Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West — her relationship with daughter Kylie Jenner is strong. In fact, the pair posted a series of videos on Instagram last month. However, that doesn't mean Kylie always finds it easy to talk to Caitlyn.

More: Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Daughter — & Super-Surprising Name

In fact, Caitlyn recently revealed that Kylie had a hard time sharing her pregnancy news with her.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom," Caitlyn said during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women. But "when she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because, obviously, she’s not been married, but fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be very well taken care of."

Caitlyn also told Loose Women that Kylie's pregnancy was very welcome. "She wanted to start a family [and] she wanted to start it young,” although Caitlyn did say she still believes “you’re better off waiting."

"There’s no rush," Caitlyn said during the interview. "[I] had my first child at 29, and I kind of had everything done.”

More: Kylie Jenner Shares Stormi-Chicago Matching Slumber Party Pic, & It's Epic

That said, Caitlyn has been nothing but supportive of her daughter's decision. In fact, just days after Kylie gave birth to Stormi and shared news of her daughter's birth on Twitter, Caitlyn shared her own post on Instagram. “My daughter just had a daughter," Caitlyn wrote. "It's amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow.”

Loading...