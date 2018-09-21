It's been 10 years since actor Heath Ledger died of an accidental overdose when he was just 28 years old. And much has changed for his family since that time: His daughter, Matilda, is now a young woman, and his wife, Michelle Williams, has remarried. But Heath's parents, Kim and Sally Ledger, have stayed close with their granddaughter and Williams — and now, they're about to meet her new husband, Phil Elverum.

According to Us Weekly, Kim and Sally initially planned the trip simply to visit their granddaughter. “We’re going to see [Matilda] in New York next week. So we’ll be there a few days and see how she’s grown,” Kim told the publication, noting that they're also looking forward to meeting Elverum, whom Williams married in a secret ceremony in July.

Kim previously told The Goss that he and his wife are very happy for Williams. In fact, when asked about her wedding, Kim said, "we are terribly happy [for her], it is great... [and while] she’s very private and I don’t really like to make too many comments about her... we are very happy.”

Kim and Sally also told Us that Matilda reminds them of their son.

"We won’t see the full effect of that [Heath's influence] for a number of years, I’m sure... that’ll all come out in time,” Kim explained. But Matilda's already “got his beautiful flowing limbs, a lot of his mannerisms and his smile... it’s quite incredible.”

And while we have no doubt the last 10 years have been hard — for the Ledgers and for Williams and her daughter — they're definitely blended family goals.