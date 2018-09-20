Goldie Hawn Swam & Ate Doritos During Daughter Kate Hudson's Labor

If you've been following Kate Hudson's pregnancy, it may seem like she's been pregnant forever — and, well, she feels like that too. Hudson announced she was expecting baby No. 3 in April, and Us Weekly reported she was due in August — a month which has come and gone. However, in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hudson addressed the elephant (er, um, baby) in the room.

In fact, according to People, Hudson told DeGeneres she has "probably never had anyone this pregnant on [her] show," adding that her "water could go any second.”

Of course, every woman who's ever been pregnant knows those feelings. The last trimester is a test of will and patience. But Hudson's comments weren't what surprised most; Hudson's mother's did.

You see, when Hudson was in labor with her last child, Bingham, Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn made some unusual choices.

"She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry. I’m just going to come back,’" Hawn confessed to DeGeneres. And come back she did: with pizza and Doritos.

But ditching her laboring daughter for Doritos wasn't her only faux pas. Hudson also revealed that her mother had a few other things she wanted to do. “The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, Mom!’ I’m, like, calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’"

That said, all is good between Hudson and Hawn, and while we don't know when baby No. 3 will come, we do hope Hawn gets her exercise (and meals) in beforehand.