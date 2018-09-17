Are the Kardashian 'Triplets' Poised to Take Over the World?

No, they're not literal Kardashian triplets. Calm down, all of you.

Stormi, Chicago and True are first cousins, not sisters — but their being born so close together has the world referring to them as the "triplets" of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree. We're asking all the pertinent questions, like: Was this planned? Are these adorable creatures poised to take over the Kardashian-Jenner empire someday — and, uh, the world?

Meet your future style-makers and possible world leaders, Chicago, True and Stormi (left to right).

Kim Kardashian West posted this stop-your-heart-it's-so-pink pic of the three newest Kardashian-Jenners with the caption "The Triplets." In case you were floating around in outer space or kept in a locked trunk in the attic, you probably know who's who, but here's a brief rundown. First on the scene was Chicago (daughter of Kanye "Imma let you talk" West and Kim Kardashian West), born in January. Stormi, Kylie Jenner's daughter with Travis Scott, arrived shrouded in secrecy in February. And the youngest of the bunch, True Thompson, was born in April to Khloé Kardashian just as she was finding out her baby daddy (Tristan Thompson) had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. Yikes.

The three first cousins are so freaking cute, we want to munch on their arm rolls. Wait, what? I meant we want to look at them from a safe distance and keep our hands to ourselves and not freak anyone out, duh.

So, who are these babies, and who are they likely to turn out to be? Our hard-hitting news coverage takes a closer look at these wee heirs to the Kardashian-Jenner empire and, you know, maybe the United States too since we're now apparently a reality TV show.

The most recent arrival, True, takes after mama Khloé Kardashian with her love of crazy faces and chic black jumpsuits. We're betting she'll be the comic relief — and the deal closer with a little bodyguard vibe thrown in. If she's inherited an ounce of her mom's do-not-mess protectiveness, yeah, you're going to want True on your side. Check out this nugget.

Kardashian recently asked sister Kardashian West to be True's godmother, possibly pissing off Kourtney Kardashian, but hey, Kourt, you didn't pop out a pseudo-triplet, now did you? Khloé said on a recent episode of the family's show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy. She’s trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best. She’s so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She’s just been a great friend and sister.”

Stormi is likely to be the richest of the faux triplets if she should inherit her almost-billionaire mama Kylie Jenner's cosmetics empire. We're guessing she'll be the one to declare a moratorium on work and fly everyone off to Turks and Caicos on a whim — with the perfect tropical sunglasses and lip lacquers in gift bags.

Loading...

And last but not least, we've got Chicago, who's shown here with cousin True. Chicago's the one on the right taking charge, showing real leadership. We guess she'll take after her mom, Kardashian West. There's a serene, maternal quality to Chi, even as she's preparing to call in a bodyguard to adjust True in her baby seat.

Loading...

We're OK with these three being our future leaders should they decide to take over the universe. As long as we get gift bags too, OK?