Eva Mendes Finally Dishes on Her 2 Daughters

Come on, admit it: You've wondered at least once what it's like to be Eva Mendes — actor, designer and mother of two with her partner, actor Ryan Gosling. News from Mendes' world has been in short supply, as both she and Gosling tend to be tight-lipped about their private lives. But the very private Mendes made an exception when she spoke with E! News about her daughters with Ryan Gosling — Amada, 2, and Esmeralda, 4 — at the Eva Mendes collection show for New York & Company.

More: Eva Mendes Lets Her Kids Wear Whatever They Want

The show took place at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles, and Mendes was surprisingly generous with her comments about her family, marriage and career.

"I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them," Mendes told E! News when asked if returning to acting was in her future. "They're just still so little."

"I don't feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I'm going along, and it's just important to have a support system," she said in the interview. "I have my family. I have Ryan's family, and that's just, like, invaluable to have family around supporting you."

More: Laura Prepon & Eva Mendes Are Working Mom Goals

Mendes has been designing for New York & Company for five years. She looked fab as ever, but she insisted her kids have yet to show any interest in couture fashion. "They live in jammies, you know. They're still in diapers — well, one of them's still in diapers, so they're just being babies, as they should be." In fact, in March, Mendes told E!, "Thank God there's no fashion talk. But I let them wear whatever they want," she said.