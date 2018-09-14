Women can do anything. Need proof? Look no further than model Slick Woods, who walked the Savage x Fenty runway show during New York Fashion Week (in heels and ultra-sexy lingerie, I might add) while in labor.

"A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born," she captioned side-by-side images of herself on Instagram. "This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold shit down must of us don't even know how much we're going through, I'm here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT WHENEVER THE FUCK I WANT AND SO CAN YOU."

More: Rihanna's Strategy for Accepting Her Body at Any Weight Is Goals

Loading...

Woods didn't explicitly confirm that she'd given birth to her son, Saphir, in the post; however, her partner and the baby's father, fellow model Adonis Bosso, posted a sweet photo Friday morning with the simple caption, "Fatherhood." The picture was proof enough for many fans that Saphir had arrived, and they showered Bosso's comment section with love.

Loading...

Unfortunately, Woods hasn't been receiving the same level of adoration and good wishes. Dozens of angry trolls have invaded her Instagram page to bash the icon for daring to look sexy while pregnant.

More: Kate Hudson Shamed for Daring to Wear a Bikini While Pregnant

"You’re so classless. Tried to stick this one out but unfollowing bye," one person wrote on a photo of Woods wearing an open blazer that revealed her bare belly. Others wrote things like, "That's nasty," or left strings of puke-face emojis.

Thankfully, Woods doesn't seem to be letting the mom-shamers get her down. She celebrated her pregnant body, clothed in a mini sequin dress, in another post with the caption, "I almost wish I cared why y'all so upset."

Loading...

May she be as confident and badass throughout the entirety of her motherhood journey.