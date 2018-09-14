Mom Documents Pregnancy Journey With Triplets — & You Have to See It to Believe It

Pregnancy is hard. It is physically taxing, emotionally exhausting and a lot to take in. (Like, a lot.) But one mom, Maria, is going through all the trials and tribulations of pregnancy times three: The woman behind the popular Instagram account Triplets of Copenhagen is having (you guessed it) triplets. But what made the mom and images go viral wasn't what Maria had to say about them — it was the pictures themselves, because Maria's stomach truly became a sight to behold.

Maria is already the mother of one child, a 2-year-old son named Mikael, and while she shared many of her struggles on her Instagram account — the mama battled some serious dizziness and nausea throughout her pregnancy — we've got to admit, Maria made her pregnancy look like a cakewalk.

That said, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Maria. In fact, in an update at 33 weeks, two weeks before her scheduled induction, Maria revealed she was reaching her limits: "I’m reaching my limits now, and counting the days until delivery. The babies are kicking hard and moving around all day and night, to great discomfort. And my belly feels so full and stretched; I literally have to lift it with my hands to be able to turn over in bed."

The good news for Maria is that the wait is finally over. After carrying three babies to 35 weeks, the mama has given birth.

And we wish Maria, Iben, Agnes, Filip and her entire family nothing but the best.