If you only judged pregnancy announcements by celebrity Instagram posts, you'd think that sharing the news was always a happy event. But here in the real world, we understand that pregnancy can present women with a variety of feelings: elated, scared or, in some cases, angry. For country singer Carrie Underwood, she felt a mixture of both excitement and hesitation, which contributed to her delayed public pregnancy reveal.

"Obviously, you kind of want to reach a point in your pregnancy where you're sure that everything is going well before you let other people in on it," she told PopCulture of expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. "Stuff like that was important. You don't want to jump the gun and then have to take it back."

More: Carrie Underwood's Opinion About Female Representation in Country Music Is Important

Her apprehensions aren't unfounded. The Centers for Disease Control found that in 2010, approximately 17 percent of all pregnancies in the United States resulted in a fetal loss (miscarriage). While most miscarriages happen before the 20-week gestation mark, a 2014 study from the CDC found there were 15,840 fetal deaths "of 20 weeks gestation or more" that year due to an array of complications. The numbers seem jarring, but they're much lower than the 3,978,497 births that took place in 2015.

Underwood said her growing pregnant belly ultimately pushed her to share the news.

"I was like, 'I guess today's the day. I can't hide this anymore," she explained. "Going to the grocery store and it's 90-something degrees outside, and I'm in giant hoodies. It was just time to put it out there."

The country music singer announced the news on Aug. 8 on Instagram while also explaining why she wouldn't be going on tour to promote her new album, Cry Pretty, until next May.

More: Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant Again, & Her Announcement Is Too Cute

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our little pond," she said. This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us," she captioned the post.

We're excited, too, Carrie — can't wait to see what's next for this badass trailblazer and her family.