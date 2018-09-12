Kylie Jenner Shares Stormi-Chicago Matching Slumber Party Pic, & It's Epic

The Kardashians do not shy away from the spotlight. In fact, it seems that Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West — and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — are always in the news, but when it comes to their children, the family remains fairly protective. And that is especially true of Kylie Jenner, who rarely posts pics of her daughter online. However, on Tuesday, she did share a particularly adorable snapshot of Stormi — plus sister Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago West, on Instagram.

In the image, Stormi and Chicago can be seen having a slumber party at Kylie Jenner's home — wearing matching pink pajamas, of course.

The photo, which was simply captioned "slumber party," showed the little girls cuddling up in their coordinating pink pj's. In the pic, Chicago is clutching a tube of something (diaper cream?), while Stormi is holding a teether.

Kardashian West was quick to jump in the comments ("My babies!” she wrote), as was Khloé Kardashian, who could not get over the cuteness (“Honestly I just can notttttt!” she said).

Many fans, meanwhile, were preoccupied with the uncanny resemblance between Stormi and Chicago.

"OMG twinning," one said.

Another exclaimed, "I almost thought they were twins!!!! They’re so freaking CUTE!"

"Omg they really look like twins," chimed in another.

Well, perhaps this should come as no surprise, as baby Stormi and Chicago do indeed share DNA — and were born just 17 days apart.

Kylie Jenner spoke about Stormi and Chicago's bond in May, telling the Evening Standard that the girls are the best of friends: “They hang out all the time. It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing and they’re like... it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

We're sure their bond — and their pajama game — will only strengthen over time.