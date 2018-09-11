Nick Carter Says He's Heartbroken After Wife Suffers Miscarriage

Miscarriages are all too common. In fact, according to Healthline, up to 25 percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, their frequency doesn't make them any easier to deal with — and unfortunately, this is a reality former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, know too well. Kitt recently suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with what would have been the couple's second child.

More: Lessons I Learned From My Miscarriage

Carter spoke about the loss on Twitter: “God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heart broken.”

Loading...

Carter also revealed that the couple had been expecting a little girl. They already have a 2-year-old son, Odin.

“It was a little sister for Odin…” he wrote.

Loading...

This is the second miscarriage the couple has dealt with; Kitt also lost a pregnancy before conceiving son Odin.

More: The Celebs Shared Their Miscarriage Pain Because Yes, We Need to Talk About It

The singer was set to perform last night in Lima, Peru, as it was the final date of Carter's South America and Mexico solo tour; however, when Carter learned of the miscarriage, he did not think he would be able to take the stage, tweeting “I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima." Yet less than an hour later it appeared Carter had changed his mind. “This will be hard," Carter wrote, "but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight."

Carter has previously noted that performing is cathartic for him. It became his outlet after his sister Leslie Carter's death in 2012.