Ryan Phillippe Shares Photo Twinning With His Mini-Me Kids

Actors Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon are no longer a couple, but their two children together — Ava, 18, and Deacon, 13 — are undeniably their mini-mes. Yes, we know how genes work, but the resemblance in this case is really uncanny. Yesterday, Phillippe posted a sepia-tone shot of himself with his kids on Instagram, captioned simply, "me n mine."

Commenters were delighted by the post and raved about the serious twinning going down:

"Wow! They couldn’t look more like their parents if they tried! Adorable!" gushed one.

"What unbelievably good genes!" exclaimed another.

"Her mini and your mini. You guys made some beautiful kiddos for sure," was another commenter's response.

Witherspoon, for one, has no regrets about the union — and the two beautiful kids it produced. The Oscar winner talked to ITV's Lorraine show during her promo tour for the film Home Again: “I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself [first]."

However, she “would never change anything," she said.

Witherspoon and Phillippe starred in Cruel Intentions together and got hitched in 1999. They split in late 2006. Witherspoon has since married Jim Toth, a Hollywood agent, and they have one child, son Tennessee, 5.

Phillippe has also spoken about his divorce from Witherspoon. "I think more of the problem was age. When we got together, we were so young. I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there's so much noise that goes along with it," he told Larry King.

Phillippe has been linked to numerous women since his split from Witherspoon, including actor Abbie Cornish (with whom he was rumored to have cheated on Witherspoon) and civil rights lawyer Paulina Slagter. He also shares a daughter with Pitch Perfect actor Alexis Knapp (that's sexy Stacie if you're wondering).

We sure love us some celeb kid-parent twin contests — and the Phillippe-Witherspoon crew may well be winning.