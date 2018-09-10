This Video of Dwayne Johnson & Daughters Singing ‘Happy Birthday Mommy’ Is Everything

Actor Dwayne Johnson is such a softie when it comes to family life it's hard for us to think of him as "The Rock" anymore. (We're voting for a new nickname — maybe "The Cotton Ball.")

His longtime love — Lauren Hashian, with whom Johnson shares two daughters — shared on Instagram the sweetest happy birthday message she's ever received. Just watch as Johnson, snuggling their daughters Jasmine, 2, and 4-month-old baby Tiana, orchestrates the best rendition ever of "Happy Birthday." Dying, we tell you.

Johnson and Hashian and their girls are quickly becoming one of our favorite Hollywood families ever. "We love you so much, Mommy! Have a nice day!" crows daughter Jasmine at the end of the video, melting us into gooey puddles under our desks.

Hashian, clearly moved by the gesture from her sweeties, captioned the post: "It’s moments like this that you’ll watch for ever and ever and ever. This is what it’s all about. These are the true gifts. Feeling so blessed and so grateful beyond measure on this BIRTHDAY #FamilyLoveAndBabies"

Not cute enough for you? Tough crowd, eh. No probs. Check out this video from the Hashian-Johnsons featuring a delicious morning conversation with baby Tiana:

Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex Dany Garcia, a producer. He may play a hundred roles — actor, wrestler, feminist, producer — but it's clear to us that his absolute favorite role is daddy. Johnson posted this gorgeous shot of Jasmine and himself for Women's Equality Day in August:

The caption slayed us:

"She can be anything she wants. She can sit at any table. She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way. She and her big sister, Simone and her baby sister, Tiana Gia will always have a strong voice and always make a positive impact. She can also just forcefully shove a buttery, delicious croissant in daddy’s mouth when daddy is on a very strict diet. #JasmineLia #WomensEqualityDay"

We might be a little in love. Maybe just a little.