Why Does Tori Spelling Have to Defend Her Kids Against Body-Shaming Trolls?

Spelling can handle criticism directed at her — in fact, she's a pro at it now — but she's clapping back when it comes to online bullies who are targeting, of all things, her back-to-school pic of four of her kids.

The photo is your basic proud-mama photo of everybody heading off on the first day of school. Spelling captioned the shot, "School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos... This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom... And, Finn started Kindergarten at his new school and felt so proud to be at his big boy school with his older brother and sisters." The pic showed Spelling and husband Dean McDermott's sons — Liam, 11, and Finn, 6, as well as their daughters, Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6.

The actor defended her kids from the nasty Instagram comments that followed. And there were some doozies:

“The kids are fat. Fat isn’t healthy,” said one commenter.

“Why have you let your gorgeous kids get so unfit?” chastised another.

“They just rolled out of bed and put on what was on the floor,” one follower chided.

“They’re looking somewhat disheveled and not entirely happy on their first day of school,” was another comment.

Spelling hopped into the comments section to fight back. She wrote, “I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” she said. “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all."

Spelling's family journey is well documented on social media. Husband McDermott also posts loving family tributes often.

Fortunately, many kind fans of Spelling also came to her family's defense in the comments.

"No matter what children are innocent and they’re off limits," said one.

"Cute picture! You seem like an amazing mama! I have one and can barely keep life straight! I can’t imagine keeping up with all these cuties! I hope they have an amazing school year," another said.

"All the jerks that are on here criticizing your kids, either don’t have kids or are bad parents themselves and are just deflecting. Parent shaming is awful enough but fat shaming children is the lowest!" a third said.

We could not agree more — lay off Tori, internets, and lay off her kids.