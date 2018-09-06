Pregnant Kate Hudson Shares Gorgeous Bikini Selfie

Can Kate Hudson do no wrong? The actor — first known for her roles in Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — is not only a Golden Globe winner; she's also a best-selling author, certified scuba diver, winemaker and mom. And boy, is she beautiful. A recent pic of Hudson proves just how gorgeous pregnancy can be.

Hudson took to Instagram to share an unfiltered and seemingly makeup-free selfie in which she's wearing a bikini, pregnant belly front and center.

In the image, which Hudson captioned with one word — #Outie — Hudson is sporting a bright orange two-piece and matching orange robe. Her hair is pulled back, her belly is out, and she is glowing.

This isn't the first time Hudson has shown off her growing belly in a bikini; just a month after announcing her pregnancy, Hudson posted a pic of herself sunbathing and "brewing" what she called "a different kind of beach bod."

In June, Hudson snapped another sunbathing selfie — this time from Greece.

And in July, Hudson shared a shot of herself celebrating her "bump buddy's" 30th birthday: "What a blast celebrating the big Dirty Thirty to my bump buddy last night! Hang on to your hat, it's going to be a crazy year!!!"

And while we don't know exactly when Hudson will give birth, according to Us Weekly, she is due any day now. We'll just be over here guessing baby names.