Brooke Shields & Daughter Grier Wow at Hampton Classic Horse Show

Model and actor Brooke Shields rarely makes public appearances with her daughters, so her attendance at the Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sunday with daughter Grier, 12, garnered plenty of attention.

It's no surprise Shields and Grier popped up at the Hampton Classic. Shields is also a horse lover and rider, as evidenced by her Instagram posts:

People says this spotting of the two of them together is pretty rare since Shields rarely posts images of her children on social media. In fact, she's wary of social media altogether when it comes to her kiddos.

Back in May, Shields raved about her two girls (she also shares daughter Rowan, 15, with husband Chris Henchy) to the magazine, telling the interviewer that her daughters help her feel confident — and also school her in social media etiquette and swipe items from her closet.

Despite her need for her daughter's help with the ins and outs of social media, Shields admitted to People in a previous 2016 interview that she's an extra-protective mom when it comes to things like her girls' online use and exposure: “My daughter Rowan doesn’t have any of her passwords. She has to ask me to log her in. She’s so mad and embarrassed with her friends, but I’m tough like that,” Shields told People. “It’s the least that I can do, the rest is so hard,” she said. “You don’t want to overprotect them and then they have no armor — so it’s a balance.”

It's no surprise she takes protecting her kids (without overprotecting them) so seriously. This past Mother's Day, she posted a pic of herself with her ginger-haired daughters. She captioned the photo, "My girls. Out of all the jobs I've had, this is by far my favorite one. Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there." Awww.

Shields seems to be balancing it all — work, motherhood, marriage and equestrian life — with her usual grace.