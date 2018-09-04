Beckham Backlash: Water Guns on British Vogue Cover Slammed as 'Tasteless'

The Beckhams are being slammed for their new British Vogue cover shoot featuring the family playfully spraying each other with water toys. Here's a crazy thought: Could it be that maybe — just maybe — sometimes a water gun is just a water gun?

Loading...

Photographer Mikael Jansson snapped a photo of David and Victoria reclining gorgeously outdoors amid a water gun fight happening among their kids: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7. Olive the dog is there too (sans toy gun).

More: Victoria Beckham Shamed Because Son Brooklyn Has "Too Many Tattoos"?

Predictably, some folks were not happy with the choice of props — particularly interesting considering the U.K. has a very low rate of gun murders due to the country's strict licensing of firearms.

Yes, comments on the British Vogue Instagram page were, well, judgy.

“Why the guns?” one commenter asked.

“Use of guns is utterly tasteless,” another wrote.

“The use of any type of gun is tragic. Disappointed," said a third.

And over on Victoria Beckham's Instagram, a comment read, “Fake guns but really, did you need to use guns as props?”

But some Beckham fans were quick to slam the shamers, like this commenter: "Omg people just chill... in 2018 you.cannot do anything. Whatever you're gonna do you will offend someone.. if you're so SOFT on everything maybe get out of internet for a while and go educate your friends and family and show others love. This photo shows family playing and fooling around. Don't make so much drama and use your energy for something else."

More: Victoria Beckham's Kids Roast Her Hilariously Online

Another follower wrote wryly: “We have reached peak snowflake. All you utter pathetic losers criticizing cos the kids are using water guns. OMG get over yourselves you losers; water guns are used by kids in the summer universally. They’re having fun. There’s [sic] no gun shootings in the U.K. cos they actually have proper laws. You’re pathetic.”

We can't help but agree with the commenters who used the hashtag #familygoals. The Beckhams are known for their closeness (check out this video of David Beckham bursting into happy tears at the surprise sight of his son), and we're not sure a little splashy Nerf action really tarnishes their rep.

Loading...

The Beckhams have often found themselves the target of social media gossip — especially rumors of impending divorce — something that Victoria addressed in the magazine issue:

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal,” she said. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

Loading...

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” Victoria added. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

Hey, we respect that family bond too. Play on, Beckhams.