If you're an '80s babe, you've probably watched Saved by the Bell. The sitcom — which followed the fictional lives of Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Samuel "Screech" Powers, Albert Clifford "A.C." Slater, Jessica "Jessie" Myrtle Spano, and Lisa Marie Turtle — was a staple in the late '80s and early '90s, and today, it remains a series most of us remember with fondness. But did you realize the show is nearly three decades old? (Yes, three decades.) And if that makes you feel old, you're not alone: Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen feel the exact same way.

In fact, on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez and Thiessen talked about that and their upcoming anniversary.

"Oh, my God. I can't believe I'm that old," Lopez said. "I thought it was 20 years since Saved by the Bell. It's 30 years since Saved by the Bell."

"I know," Thiessen interjected on the show. "We are old. We are really old."

But it isn't just the calendar making this pair feel old; Lopez's and Thiessen's children now watch the show.

That said, even though Thiessen's 8-year-old daughter, Harper, really enjoyed what she saw, she has only watched what Thiessen told Ellen was a "tiny, tiny bit" of the show.

"I was OK with season one," Thiessen said on the show. "But then, after that, when kissing started happening, I was like, 'No, no, no. We're done.'"

However, Lopez's children, 7-year-old daughter Gia and 4-year-old son Dominic, didn't feel the same. Lopez told Ellen they were "not feeling it" and were more concerned with why Daddy's hair looked like that.

That said, while nearly 30 years have gone by, it feels like just yesterday we were walking the halls of Bayside High.