This Bachelor Baby Is Obsessed With His Brand-New Brother

The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe (née Giudici) says her son Samuel (with once-Bachelor Sean Lowe) is "obsessed" with his brand-new little brother, Isaiah. That's OK, Samuel; we're kind of obsessed with the show your parents met on. We'll keep your secret if you keep ours, little man.

Lowe recently posted a photo of both boys attached to her with the caption, "Very always touching." LOL.

Her Instagram feed is full of pics of the whole Lowe clan. They a rare success in the Bachelor franchise. We're thinking they might be the most low-drama pairing the Bachelor's ever produced, in fact. The Lowes got engaged on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor back in 2012 — and the couple is happier than ever, living a low-key (if busy) family life with their two sons. Samuel is 13 months old; Isaiah is 3 months old.

Catherine Lowe told Us Weekly, “Samuel is obsessed with Isaiah. [Samuel is] very loving on [Isaiah] and wants to be around him and asks where he is all the time…Isaiah is now getting to the point where he’s being more present and he looks around and whenever he sees Samuel, he just follows him all over the place.”

She also spoke candidly about life as a working mom and needing to travel without the boys. Spoiler alert: You won't find any mom guilt issues here, which we love.

“I definitely don’t feel guilty. I don’t feel guilty. I just miss them,” Catherine Lowe said in the same interview. “We are such a crazy foursome that we’re always together. We’re very, very blessed in that way that, during the day, we both work from home and we get to spend a lot of quality time with the kids, so when I leave, it does make me miss them, but I definitely don’t feel guilt about it because I know who I let them with and what they’re doing is probably more fun than what they’ [sic] be doing with me anyway.”

And guess what? There may be more Bachelor babies on the way for the family. Sean Lowe told Us, “We’ve talked about adoption before and how great that can be. We may or may not be done with biological children, but I think we’re going to adopt at least one more child.”

He added, "I love having two kids. It’s nice because with two kids you don’t stretch yourself too thin. You can show up at all the baseball games and dance recitals and things like that. But I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama.”

You guys. In the immortally dull words of notoriously blah former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., "We like that." The Lowe posse gets our final rose for sure.