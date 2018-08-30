Nicole Kidman Talks Letting Her Daughter Watch Big Little Lies

This week, actor Nicole Kidman revealed at the Omega "Her Time" exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, that her daughter is down to binge-watch her mom in Big Little Lies — but Kidman's not quite ready for her to see everything in the juicy HBO series just yet.

“My daughter is always negotiating with me to see Big Little Lies and I’m like, ‘No, no, no,’” Kidman said, as reported by Us Weekly. “She sees snippets. [That said] it’s really good, I think, for your children to see your work and understand what it is. Then it’s theirs as well, so I talk about it.”

Kidman won an Emmy for her portrayal of her character, Celeste Wright, and her daughter's not going to stop pestering her to watch anytime soon, as season two of Big Little Lies will be back in 2019.

Kidman shares two daughters with her country music star husband, fellow Aussie Keith Urban. She also shares a son and daughter, who are both adults, with former husband Tom Cruise.

But of her younger children, Sunday Rose is 10 and Faith is 7, so we're guessing it's Sunday Rose Kidman was referring to.

We melted when we spotted this photo of Sunday Rose as a newborn with her parents in Kidman's Instagram feed:

But both daughters apparently love to watch their famous mom on the big — and little — screen. “I have three films coming out, but to my children, Aquaman is the most important film, and the boys at [their] school are interested in me being in Aquaman, which to my daughter is really important right now,” Kidman added. “I said to her, ‘I hope I’m in it.’ She said, ‘I hope you’re in it. I told everybody.’

No pressure, Mom.

Kidman is clearly an adoring parent; she and her girls even rocked out together at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

Kidman captioned a shot of herself with Swift: “Thank you @taylorswift for your kindness to my girls and me. Beautiful woman inside and out…and your talent is extraordinary.”

We say the same about you, Nicole (and unlike your girls, we will be binge-watching the next season of Big Little Lies ASAP — no "snippets" for us).