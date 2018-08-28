Busy Philipps Shut Down a Mom-Shamer With This Spot-On Response

Mom of two Busy Philipps is not here for men body-shaming her (or anyone) on Instagram.

The actor recently shared a gym selfie on Instagram for #TheAwesomeChallenge, a program that donates clothes to kids in need every time the hashtag is used.

But of course, some internet troll had to take a post about charity and make it about being mean-spirited. Welcome to the web in 2018.

The commenter told Philipps she looked bad in the photo, pointing out her seemingly nonexistent "rolls."

Don't worry. She had the perfect response.

Normally, I would say kill 'em with kindness, but sometimes people need to be called out. Philipps has a long history of supporting body positivity, especially among new mothers. Even though her daughters, Cricket and Birdie, are now 5 and 10 years old respectively, Philipps is constantly posting throwback photos of herself during her pregnancy as well as postpartum — to show support for bodies of all shapes and sizes.

And she does it in hilariously relatable ways. I mean, a few weeks ago, Philipps shared a photo of herself eating a sandwich during labor.

So it's safe to say the recent killer clapback is totally on brand for this mom, who's never afraid of keeping it real. Commenters beware.

A version of this post previously appeared on Fairygodboss, the largest career community that helps women get the inside scoop on pay, corporate culture, benefits and work flexibility. Founded in 2015, Fairygodboss offers company ratings, job listings, discussion boards and career advice.