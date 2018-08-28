Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Look Ridiculously Grown Up in New Photo

Occasionally, we catch a glimpse of actor and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow's family life of co-parenting and conscious uncoupling (with and subsequently from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin), and we have to say the two seem to be doing something right. Their kids — daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12 — show up from time to time in their famous parents' social media feeds, and the latest pic of sister and brother shows that time is truly flying by for all (not just our own cranky, sunburned families). Whoa. The two siblings are practically as tall and lanky as their parents in Paltrow's latest Instagram pic, posted on Sunday.

In the picture, Apple and Moses are chilling in a green backyard. “Noooooo summer don’t go,” Paltrow captioned the shot. It's the first photo we've seen of her kids since her Father's Day shoutout to Martin on Instagram.

The kids are remarkable look-alikes of both Paltrow and Martin. With maybe a little Brad Pitt thrown in. We can't explain that.

How sweet is that birthday message to Apple? "You make everyday feel like Christmas morning." Gah. And are we crazy for thinking that Moses looks juuuuuust a little bit like Paltrow's ex-beau, Brad Pitt? Yeah, we're probably crazy.

Paltrow is the queen of, well, goopy-but-sweet captions and hashtags: #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn is pretty damn good. It must be all that yoni steaming and jade egg... uh... collecting. Her lifestyle company, Goop, may come under frequent fire for deceptive advertising and rather iffy claims of health benefits, but there's no doubt she and Martin are doing a swell job raising Apple and Moses.

Paltrow is due to consciously couple with producer Brad Falchuk at her Hamptons estate this summer according to Harper's Bazaar.