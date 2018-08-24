Oh, it's just another day in the Kardashian world. Why are we even surprised Khloé Kardashian's baby girl, True Thompson, was just gifted a mini-Bentley car from her honorary aunt Kimora Lee Simmons (yeah, that Kimora Lee Simmons)?

"I'm not sure what's cuter," wrote Kardashian in an Instagram post, "the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True's cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!"

Kardashian also shared on her Instagram Story that Simmons was feeling so generous, she gave baby Bentleys to Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago. The toy ride-in cars retail for around $300 each.

"Oh my God! I just came back from the gym and look what Kimora Lee sent to the girls!" Kardashian squealed in her Instagram Story, showing the trio of luxe teeny Bentleys. "This one is for Stormi, this is for Chicago, this is for my True mama. Oh my God! Thank you, thank you."

That is one serious baby squad. They're rollin' — and some fans are hatin' a little.