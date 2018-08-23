Chrissy Teigen Slams Troll's Racist Comment About Her Nanny

Do not post racist comments on Chrissy Teigen's social media pages unless you'd like her to destroy you for all of her 10.6 million Twitter followers to see.

Teigen posted a conversation she had with her daughter, Luna, on Instagram on Wednesday in which the 2-year-old tot confessed to pushing a boy at school that day. In a preemptive attempt to silence trolls who might accuse her of allowing bullying, Teigen captioned the post with three sad, exasperated emojis. She also sounded disappointed in the clip.

Strangely, however, kid-on-kid pushing wasn't the primary focus for some commenters. Instead, one Instagram user went out of her way to post about... the nanny?

"I would hate it if my kids spent more time with someone else and developed their accent," the commenter wrote.

Having absolutely none of it, Teigen took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on Twitter with the caption, "ummmm Cynthia you better fucking not with me."

One person was quick to respond. "I read that and does she mean what I think she means?" she asked. "Cuz Luna just has a toddler accent. Nothing else!"

Teigen, then, spelled it all out.

"[N]o. she is implying we have nannies with accents so they don't 'speak like us,'" Teigen tweeted, "but your optimism is nice."

Yep, she nailed it. The comment was clearly intended to shame Teigen for a) having a nanny and b) hiring a nonwhite nanny. (Teigen has been open in the past about hiring nannies to help she and her husband, John Legend, who both keep busy work schedules.)

This isn't the first time Teigen has publicly denounced racism. Earlier this year, she spoke at a "Families Belong Together" march in Los Angeles to denounce the Trump administration for forcefully and unjustly separating migrant families at the border. Before the march, Teigen and Legend released a statement saying they'd donated $288,000 to the ACLU to fight for the "immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration."

So, if you're a troll who lurks on the internet or resides in the White House, watch out. Teigen's tolerance for your racist bullshit — much like ours — is zero.