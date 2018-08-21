Tearful Jennifer Garner Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Credits Her Kids

On Monday, actor Jennifer Garner received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her gratitude to friends and family was incredibly heartwarming. That Garner has great manners — what can we say? In an Instagram post, she even remembered to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. What a pro.

Loading...





Her caption read, "Star number 2,641: has my actual name on it! Thank you to the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. Thank you to @bryancranston, @missjudygreer and #SteveCarell for presenting it to me with humor and heart. Thank you to my friends and family for celebrating this crazy dream of a day with me."

More: Co-parenting Exes Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Head to Hawaii With Kids

Famous friends presented warm, humorous speeches about Garner as her parents and three children (shared with ex Ben Affleck, not present) beamed proudly.

Garner took the podium to address the crowd after the accolades and immediately turned to her beloved family — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — with emotional words meant just for them.

Loading...

"All of you here are the most special people in the world to me," a clearly choked-up Garner said as she addressed her family. "Violet, Sera and Sam. Hi, buddy! And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and my nephews."

She continued, "For my children, when you walk over this star, I want you to remember first of all that I love you. And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

Garner quipped, "Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard."

Garner spoke with ET after the Walk of Fame ceremony. "I’m so overwhelmed by what an enormous production this ceremony is," she said. "Having Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston and Judy Greer here to speak about me, and the thought they put into what they were going to say, and how funny and charming, how much I adore them. And also for me, I’m seeing I have this whole group of people here that I've worked with for decades and friends from forever. So it is a very, very special honor."

When it comes down to it, Garner — a West Virginia native — is a country girl at heart. She recently spoke to Southern Living about her decidedly non-Hollywood values and what she wants her kids to know.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm. I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied," she told the magazine. "I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”

More: Is This the Real Reason Jennifer Garner Hasn't Officially Divorced Ben Affleck Yet?

Garner's grace under pressure continues to impress and amaze us. The same day she received her star, Garner's ex, Affleck, was making headlines in gossip columns about a possible breakup from girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck who? Shine on, Jennifer Garner. We're on your team.