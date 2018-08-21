Ever-Relatable Chrissy Teigen 'Projectile Puked' at Luna's School Orientation

Chrissy Teigen is amazing. She is thoughtful. She is insightful. And she is completely unfiltered. In fact, Teigen may be the most real celebrity out there. And on Monday, Teigen proved just how very real she is when she tweeted a revealing story about Luna’s school orientation: "hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. Im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow).”

Of course, many would assume Teigen’s shaky stomach was due to first-day-of-school jitters of some sort — I mean, it is so, so hard to give your baby to someone else — or sheer exhaustion, but Teigen quickly cleared the air with a second tweet: "Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo."

Teigen is pretty reliably hilarious/embarrassed/loveable on social media. In 2016, she offered an Instagram apology after unintentionally flashing attendees and photographers at the American Music Awards.

In February 2017, Teigen turned to her followers for help after she accidentally dyed her hands green... the night before the Grammys.

And earlier this month, Teigen live-tweeted through an earthquake — because why not?

And while we feel for Teigen — we really, really do — we also hope she never changes because her tweets give us life.