Beyoncé Brings Her Kids to Vogue Photo Shoot, Wins Parenting

If you've been feeling off for the past few days (or weeks because, honestly, what is time?), you're not alone. Mercury, unfortunately, is still in retrograde through the end of the week. Thankfully, Beyoncé and her darling kids are here to help make today a little brighter for us all.

On Tuesday, Vogue shared stunning behind-the-scenes footage from its iconic cover-story photo shoot with Beyoncé for the magazine's prestigious September issue. Throughout the three-minute clip, which was directed by photographer Tyler Mitchell, fans get to see a more intimate side of Bey's family life as she plays with her three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Between costume changes, Bey lovingly dotes on her kids, giving them kisses on the head and smiling as she watches them play. At one point, Blue even takes over the shoot and can be heard saying, "I'm gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?" as she holds a camera.

This would hardly be the first time 6-year-old Blue Ivy has stolen the attention while her mom was working. Earlier this year, she made countless headlines for her hilarious reaction to seeing footage of her parents in bed shown during their joint "On The Run II" Tour. Previously, she famously shushed them at the 2018 Grammy Awards. If her younger siblings have a fraction of her tenacious spirit, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are in for a lot of trouble.

Aside from being cute, the footage from Beyoncé's September Vogue shoot seems to show her at her most vulnerable and happiest. She's both a mother and an artist, a global icon and someone who still craves those intimate, private moments with her children.

This attitude seems to have permeated much of Beyoncé's art and interviews lately. In her interview with Vogue, she shared how she felt about her changing postpartum body.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she said. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real," she said. "Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast-zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be... During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be... I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too."

May we all channel Beyoncé's patience and understanding as we experience Mercury's final stretch in retrograde.