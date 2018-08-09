Khloé Kardashian has televised some of the most intimate details of her life on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for more than a decade. But just because she's used to the cameras doesn't mean the fitness queen wants to share everything about herself with millions of fans.

In a new blog post titled, "10 Things to Never Say to a New Mom," Kardashian shared that some things, like her vagina, are off-limits to the public. According to People, Kardashian shared that she hates the question, "Did you deliver naturally?"

"My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period," she wrote in response to the hypothetical inquiry.

More: Khloé Kardashian Begs Fans to Be Kind to Her "Pregnancy Lips" ... Huh?

It's hard to argue that one.

Kardashian also warned fans never to ask a new mom about breastfeeding. "This is just such a personal issue," she wrote. "You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel."

She knows this firsthand. "I had to stop breast feeding," Kardashian shared with fans on Twitter. "It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally), but it wasn't working for my body. Sadly."

Later, she added that deciding to quit was actually "a relief."

"I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn't realize what a relief it was for me to not stress and worry anymore," she continued. "Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding."

Loading...





Loading...





More: Khloé Kardashian Shamed for Leaving Baby True With... True's Dad?

It's not too much of a shock that Kardashian would want to keep some things to herself. After all, she's been the victim of mom-shaming ever since announced her pregnancy. Most recently, trolls have criticized her for having "pregnancy lips" and for daring to leave baby True at home with (*gasp!*) her dad, Tristan Thompson.

Can you imagine thousands of people coming at you with pitchforks for heading out for one night (!!!) after having a baby? Or, for nitpicking every aspect of your changing pregnant body? Nope, none of that is fun. So let's all think twice next time before asking a new mom anything invasive.