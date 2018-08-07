There's nothing ironic about Alanis Morissette these days. Morissette posted a beautiful and heartfelt throwback family photo on Instagram that features her nursing her daughter, Onyx Solace, while flanked by husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway and their son, Ever Imre. The reason? "happy #worldbreastfeedingweek,” Morissette captioned the photo, in which Onyx — now 2 — appears to be a newborn.

The music icon has long been an outspoken advocate of normalizing breastfeeding. In 2016, she posted this seriously terrific "I voted" shot:

She captioned that pic #evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse. Yesssss.

Morissette has also been very candid about her battle with postpartum depression, which she struggled with in the wake of both of her children's births. Back in September 2017, she spoke with People about the then-ongoing fight to just get through the day.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move. As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate,” she said.

“It’s very isolating. I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting, and maneuvering. It had me question everything," Morissette explained. "I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”

Morissette hopes the stigma surrounding postpartum depression — like the stigma surrounding public breastfeeding — will die out in time. She speaks out frequently about her postpartum depression on behalf of other women who are still struggling. “The stigma remains in a really big way,” Morissette said. “There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’”

Morissette's managed to come out on top. She's loving motherhood (we're sure you can't tell from the photo below of her and Ever, now 7) and continues to tour and perform around the globe.

"I love my boy," she captioned the photo. We love you too, Alanis. Keep on keeping on.