Pippa Middleton Revealed Her Favorite Pregnancy Workout

Pippa Middleton has been working hard to stay healthy during her pregnancy. In her first trimester, Middleton did a wide variety of exercises: from yoga and Pilates to walking and Barrecore. In her second trimester, Middleton focused her attention on tennis, an activity which she told British supermarket Waitrose's monthly magazine she has enjoyed since childhood. Now, Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews in October, revealed that her third trimester go-to workout is swimming.

“From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it [swimming] has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting,” Middleton told Waitrose magazine. “It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester.”

Middleton added that swimming is great because it “offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness” while still getting in a good workout.

“As with other forms of exercise it boosts oxygen levels and strengthens the heart, enabling you to get more nutrients to your unborn child to help them grow. It’s also one of the most therapeutic ways to work out," Middleton said, "particularly when you become less mobile, and it helps prevent your shoulders rounding forwards – a common symptom as your belly expands. It can also offset the tendency for your pelvis to be out of alignment.”

Of course, the benefits of exercise during pregnancy are well known. According to the American Pregnancy Association, 20 minutes of physical activity a day three to four times per week has the potential to reduce backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling and can increase both your energy and your mood; and regular exercise can help you sleep (something many moms-to-be desperately need).

That said, you should be sure to consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.