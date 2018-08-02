Kristen Bell Has a Genius Hack for Getting Kids to Talk About Their Day

The start of another school year is quickly approaching, and with it comes a slew of challenges for parents, including back-to-school shopping, adjusting to a new schedule and squeezing in that last-minute annual checkup. And with the children at school for a significant chunk of the day, parents also have to figure out the best way to maintain open lines of communication with everyone in the family. It's stressful to think about, right? Thankfully, actor Kristen Bell has a simple communication hack that can make things run much smoother at home.

As a mother of two preschool-age children, Lincoln and Delta, Bell understands how hard it can be to get kids to open up about their day. But instead of accepting the brush-off from her kids, she's taken a much more hands-on approach.

"Everything I ask my children to do in life, I explain to them why," Bell told PopSugar.