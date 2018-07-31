Chrissy Teigen got up close and personal with her fans and her trolls alike on Monday when she posted a video (captioned "mom bod alert") of her stretch marks and mosquito bites. She and her husband, John Legend, are vacationing with their kids, Luna and baby Miles, in Bali.

In the video, in which she's wearing just bikini bottoms, Teigen pointed out her stretch marks on her lower back and thighs, narrating, "I guess these just aren't going to go away. This is my new body."

She also posted a mirror selfie of herself with Legend. And yes, she looks gorgeous. We know. But we also know that postpartum changes to your body can be very hard to process — even if you're Chrissy Teigen. Honestly, the reason we can't get enough of Teigen is that she's so damn open and irreverent when it comes to poking fun at herself (and society at large). Case in point:

Teigen edited her waist to nearly nothing and bootified her booty, then captioned the pic: "I have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!!"

She tweeted about Instagram creating unnatural expectations when it comes to body image:

“Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing,” she said.

In a separate tweet she wrote, “Also I don’t really call this 'body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Lately, Teigen's been sharing photos of herself nursing Miles, 11 weeks (often in the nude, because, duh, Bali, people) on vacation.

Advocate for normalizing breastfeeding? Check. Real talk when it comes to adjusting to postpartum bod? Check. Hilarious photo editing to make a point? Check. Ah, Chrissy, you're our kind of peeps. Stay real. We love you.