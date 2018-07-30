Hilary Duff is not loving her second time being pregnant, y'all. And a lot of us can relate. She recently referred to the journey as "hard as hell" (cue the standing, slow, proud clap from hundreds and thousands of pregnant people across the globe).

Duff has been documenting her second pregnancy on Instagram — and praised all the badass women out there sharing the tough road:

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man...pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special," Duff captioned a mirror belly photo. "Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!..."

Um, yes, we think she looks terrific too. But we'll set that aside because we all know you can look great and feel lousy when it comes to pregnancy (and life, really). However, at least one commenter did have a bit of a hissy fit: "You look gorgeous. Stop being self deprecating. It's annoying." Fair enough.

But most commenters have been supportive, like this one: "Girl u look awesome. At 9 months I looked like a hot air balloon lol."

Duff and her fella, Matthew Koma, announced the big news in early June, saying they had "made a little princess of [their] own."

Duff's also been answering fan inquiries via her Instagram Stories — including one about the baby's name: "We have picked out the baby's name, which is super cool and relieves a lot of stress, because we agreed on it right away. I think we're not ready to share, and we won't until she's born, just because we don't really wanna hear people's opinions on it. It's a very personal choice," Duff told followers.

Duff's son with ex Mike Comrie — Luca, 6 — has his own ideas about what his new sister's name should be.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks 'Cafont Croissant' is, like, the coolest name,” Duff told James Corden on his Late Late Show on Monday, June 11. “When I just refer to it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont, he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.' It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.”

Cafont Croissant it is. It's catchy, we can't deny it.