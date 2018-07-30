We're thrilled for Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter — Zara Phillips Tindall — over the arrival of her second daughter, Lena, on June 18. Tindall recently revealed that she endured a second pregnancy loss before Lena was born. She previously spoke candidly about the devastation of suffering a miscarriage back in December 2016, but in a recent interview, she stated that she "had another miscarriage really early on."

The interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times was a revelation to many. Tindall — who married rugby star Mike Tindall, with whom she also shares older daughter, Mia, 4 — said, "You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw but, as with everything, time’s a great healer."

Mike Tindall told People last week that they are loving family life with two daughters. “It’s been brilliant so far. I can’t complain,” he said. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Zara Tindall is a queen in her own right — queen of the side-eye glance during Bishop Michael Curry's rousing speech at her cousin, Prince Harry's, wedding to now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan (née Markle) — a side-eye that has since gone viral.

She's also an accomplished Olympian and equestrian, and we love her candor about not expecting to enjoy motherhood as much as she does.

She added in an interview with People magazine that she shocked herself when Mia arrived, as she had never felt very maternal.

“If someone had a new baby and said, ‘Do you want to hold my baby?’ I’d go, ‘No thanks,’ but I really enjoyed all of it when I had Mia,” she said. “[Now] Mia is about to start school; with Lena, who is a month old, I’m going back and doing it all again.”

Zara Tindall also raved about watching her first cousins, William and Harry, marrying and beginning families of their own. “I was happy for them to experience the next chapter of their lives," she stated.

We're grateful to Tindall for her willingness to talk about pregnancy loss and help tear down stigma. Her message of hope after losing two pregnancies is an important one, appreciated by many other women who are struggling to conceive. We also hope we get to see more of her royal side-eye in the future, because classic.