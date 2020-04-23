This year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins at sunset tonight, April 23. It marks the beginning of religious observances wherein many Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset. But while fasting is a major part of Islam, that’s not all that Ramadan is about — especially not when kids are involved. Muslims use fasting as a way to abstain from worldly pleasures and pray to become closer to God, or Allah.
Not only that: Ramadan is a time for families to bond and spend time together while taking part in cultural traditions. So in celebration, we’ve rounded up the best things parents can teach kids about the Ramadan holiday — and how the whole family can celebrate together.
Appreciating the traditions
As we start the blessed month of Ramadan, I hope all parents take the opportunity to take their children off electronic devices, and introduce them to the wonders of the world – science, geography, maths, languages, and more! What happens to a child's brain when you give them an iPad or when they watch YouTube videos excessively? It is convenient and easy to give children iPads, and delude ourselves that we have "educational apps" but how do we explain that Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, did not give his own children iPads and put severe restrictions on children's usage of technology? We are seeing increased behavioural problems in our children and within our communities. The rate of which are staggering, and at the same time we have seen increased technology, stress, environmental problems, poor food hygiene, and many other issues (I'm not saying they're correlated, but merely that they're happening conjointly). There's no value in repetitive music songs about shapes, numbers and alphabets. There are families where children can not even eat without having TV or an iPad. Once you have reinforced and established this behaviour pattern, it will take a long time to escape and end. This picture is from an account I came across today, @the_inspired_muslim_mama and it's filled with really interesting content. #Ramadan #RamadanKids #Kurdistan
Involving the kids
Celebrating with Muslim & non-Muslim friends
When it comes time for Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan, you may be invited to an Eid party or two. It’s not much different than a party you might attend during Christmas season; there will be lots of loud family and friends, and tables will be buckling with the weight of the food. If you’d like to bring something to celebrate with your friends or neighbors, dates or any kind of sweets are a welcome gift. Others love freshly cut flowers. Try to stay away from bringing a bottle of wine, though, as many Muslims don’t consume alcohol. “Eid mubarak,” which means blessed celebration, is the typical greeting you’ll hear during this time.While Ramadan is a time for inner reflection, it also brings families and friends closer together. Whether it’s getting up early to eat a meal at the kitchen table before sunrise or joining friends to break the fast after sunset, Muslims all over the world look forward to this holy month each year.
